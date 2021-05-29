Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 12,133.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 357,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth $423,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Fortis by 61.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

