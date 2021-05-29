Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

