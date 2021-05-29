Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

BG opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.