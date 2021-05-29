Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 21,471 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,471 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

