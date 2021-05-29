Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 35,426 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,426 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

