Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,100 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE VIPS opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.