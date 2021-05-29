Short Interest in American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Expands By 190.4%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the April 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Manganese stock opened at 0.82 on Friday. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 2.25.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

