Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Grows By 80.6%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the April 29th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,687.3 days.

OTCMKTS ASBRF remained flat at $$48.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

