Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Drops By 57.6%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the April 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of C-Bond Systems stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 510,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,185. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that C-Bond Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

