Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 456.0%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 456.0% from the April 29th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

