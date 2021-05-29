Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Rises By 81.3%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,172,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 219,174 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,658,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,974 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 372.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 593,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 467,877 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.06. 67,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,169. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

