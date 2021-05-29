Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Expands By 199.1%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the April 29th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $$11.40 during trading on Friday. Energean has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

