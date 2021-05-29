Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Rises By 105.9%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the April 29th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS EQUEY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

