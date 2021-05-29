Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Expands By 79.6%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $54,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.06 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.