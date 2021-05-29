Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Rises By 77.8%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLL. Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

FLL traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 622,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.07 million, a P/E ratio of 563.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

