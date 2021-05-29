Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Expands By 183.4%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 183.4% from the April 29th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

