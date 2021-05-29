Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 79.9%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the April 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLPPY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 19,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.