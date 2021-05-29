Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 77.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JUGRF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,080. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
About Juggernaut Exploration
