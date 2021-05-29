Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 77.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JUGRF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,080. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

