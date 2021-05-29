Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rises By 69.6%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the April 29th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. 285,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,042. Kering has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

