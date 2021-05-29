Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Grows By 155.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the April 29th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,237.0 days.

Shares of Lasertec stock remained flat at $$157.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

