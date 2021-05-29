Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Drops By 47.9%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the April 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magal Security Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Magal Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

