Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Declines By 62.5%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.34.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

