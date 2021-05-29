Short Interest in Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Drops By 70.6%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MNTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 41,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.