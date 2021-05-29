Short Interest in Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Drops By 70.6%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MNTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 41,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Mentor Capital
See Also: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.