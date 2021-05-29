Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Increases By 325.0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the April 29th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GRIL opened at $1.29 on Friday. Muscle Maker has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

