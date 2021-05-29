Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Declines By 65.0%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PESI opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 145.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

