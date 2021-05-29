Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Declines By 66.7%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of SHLRF stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.55. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.96. Schindler has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $330.00.
Schindler Company Profile
