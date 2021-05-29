Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Declines By 66.7%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of SHLRF stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.55. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.96. Schindler has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

