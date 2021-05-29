Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Decreases By 70.1%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the April 29th total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

