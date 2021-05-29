Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Expands By 200.0%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBLUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY remained flat at $$16.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

