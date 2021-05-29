Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Decreases By 44.7%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 1,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

