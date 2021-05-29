Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 176.7%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -28.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLSNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

