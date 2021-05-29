Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Declines By 69.9%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the April 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Shares of NYSE NDP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 16,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,277. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

