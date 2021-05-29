Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 52.6%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period.

CDC stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $67.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

