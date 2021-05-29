Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Rises By 129.1%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS VQSLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 94,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,658. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $180.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

