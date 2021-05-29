Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rises By 97.4%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

WRTBY opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

