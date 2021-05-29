Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declines By 74.5%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of DMO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,520. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

