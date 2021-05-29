SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $557,345.58 and $1,474.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,134.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.76 or 0.06614291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01858548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00473548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00183977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.95 or 0.00702944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00477506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00436068 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,192,972 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.