Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. 231,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.26. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

