Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 18,591 GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.28% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMB. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,448,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 166,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

