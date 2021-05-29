Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.33 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

