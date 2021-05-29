Sigma Planning Corp Has $440,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.84 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

