Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

