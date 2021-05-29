Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $397,000 Investment in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HQH opened at $24.52 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

