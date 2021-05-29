Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $429,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,232,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $33.19 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

