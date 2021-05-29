Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VUZI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

