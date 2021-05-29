Signature Bank Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

SBNY opened at $249.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

