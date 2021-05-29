Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $136.56 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 262.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

