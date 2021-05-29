Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.09 Million

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce sales of $197.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.26 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $136.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $809.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $816.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,216. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.