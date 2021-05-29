Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce sales of $197.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.26 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $136.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $809.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $816.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,216. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

