Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

