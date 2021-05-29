Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $24,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SFNC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

