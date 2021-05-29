Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $469,740.76 and approximately $50.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,827,324 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

